2 in custody after Argyle Red Line station shooting

Two people were arrested after a shooting at a North Side L station during the evening rush hour Monday.

Charges are pending against the pair, a Chicago police spokeswoman said. Details of the arrest weren’t immediately provided. The spokeswoman didn’t say if the two in custody are the individuals seen in surveillance images released by police.

Images of two males suspected in the shootings were released early Wednesday. One was wearing a black Adidas jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, dark ripped jeans and green shoes. The other has short dreadlocks and was wearing a light-colored Hilfiger hoodie, blue pants with white stripes on the side and white and black gym shoes.

The two suspects entered the Argyle Red Line platform in Uptown about 4 p.m., targeting two men before one of them opened fire, Chicago Police Sgt. Rocco Alioto said.

A 34-year-old was shot multiple times and critically wounded, Alioto said. He was struck in the back, abdomen, groin and buttocks and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston. The other man, 41, was grazed by a bullet and declined medical attention, police said. No bystanders were injured.

The Chicago Transit Authority suspended service to the Argyle station for almost four hours while police investigated the scene.

The CTA initially suspended service near Argyle about 4:15 p.m. for “an unauthorized person on the tracks,” the CTA said. Red Line service was then suspended between Howard and Addison for “police activity.” By 4:45 p.m., Red Line service began moving past Argyle, although trains bypassed the station until three hours later.

Nothing indicated that the shooting was related to another shooting Sunday night in the 5900 block of North Kenmore in Edgewater, Alioto said. In that shooting, a 45-year-old was wounded when two men exited a minivan and shot him in the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Saint Francis Hospital.

