2 in custody after armed carjacking in Noble Square

Two suspects were in custody early Wednesday after an armed carjacking in the Noble Square neighborhood.

About 1 a.m., a 32-year-old man was exiting his 2016 Volkswagon GTI in the 800 block of North Bishop when two armed males walked up and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects took the man’s phone and keys, then stole his car, police said. The man was not injured.

The vehicle was located a short time later in the 1800 block of South Karlov and the two suspects were taken into custody, police said. Additional details were not provided.