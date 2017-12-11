2 in custody after armed robbery in North Center

Two people were in custody Monday night after they robbed a 37-year-old man in the North Center neighborhood.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 9:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Grace when he was approached by a male and female, Chicago Police said.

The male robber held the man at gunpoint while the female took his keys, phone and wallet, police said. The pair ran off when officers arrived and were taken into custody after a brief chase to the 3400 block of North Claremont. A weapon was also found.

The man who was robbed was not hurt and his property was recovered, police said.