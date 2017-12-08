2 in custody after chase in stolen car, crash in Englewood

Two people were in custody late Thursday after leading police on a chase in a stolen car, then crashing in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly before midnight, officers pursued a 2002 Pontiac to the 7400 block of South May, where it struck a vehicle in the intersection and then crashed into the front fence of a home, according to Chicago Police. The car had been reported stolen from the 7100 block of South May.

One male suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Two males ran from the stolen car after the crash, but were eventually taken into custody, police said.