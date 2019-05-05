2 in custody after hit and run with stolen car

Two people were taken into custody Sunday after a hit and run with a stolen vehicle.

Evergreen Park police were conducting a traffic stop near the 2200 block of West 95th Street at 11:18 a.m. when the stolen vehicle passed at high speed, Chicago police officials said. When Evergreen Park police followed and attempted to pull the vehicle over, it crashed at 95th Street and Oakley Avenue, striking the driver’s side of a northbound vehicle.

After the crash, the two people exited the stolen car and attempted to escape. One individual was detained by Chicago police while the other tried to flee through a backyard in the 9600 block of South Claremont Avenue. That person was stopped by a fence at the back of the yard, where Evergreen Park officers caught them.

While arresting that individual, one officer accidentally discharged his pistol while attempting to return it to its holster, a CPD official said. A single shot was fired into the ground, no one was hit.

Both individuals are in police custody. The 60-year-old woman whose car was struck by the stolen vehicle was taken to Little Company of Mary hospital for back pain in good condition, CPD said.

A neighbor in the 9600 block of South Claremont Avenue said the incident wasn’t surprising given the city’s high crime rates.

“We do live in Chicago,” he said. “It’s not shocking, that’s for sure. It seems like crime is everywhere.”