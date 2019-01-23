2 in custody after police pursue man seen holding rifle in Oak Park: cops

An image taken from a home surveillance camera shows a man running from officers while allegedly holding a rifle in west suburban Oak Park. | Oak Park police

Charges are pending against two men — including one allegedly seen running from officers while holding a rifle — following a foot chase Wednesday morning in west suburban Oak Park, officials say.

A home security camera captured part of the incident, which appeared to show the two men run in opposite directions from a black car as officers approached them in a police SUV with their sirens activated.

One of the men, wearing black pants and a yellow safety vest, was holding what Oak Park police described as a rifle as he ran from officers.

About 8 a.m., Oak Park police officers were following the black car “at low speeds” after the officers believed it matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with an earlier report of gunshots in Chicago, Oak Park police said.

Chicago police said the shots fired incident described by Oak Park officials happened about 8:50 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1000 block of North Lawndale in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

When the black car experienced a mechanical failure near Jackson Boulevard and Maple Avenue, the two men inside the vehicle ran from it and were pursed by officers, Oak Park police said.

Both men were quickly taken into custody shortly after and turned over to Chicago police. Oak Park police said no shots were fired in the village Wednesday.

Chicago police said a weapon was recovered, but did not release additional information about the incident Wednesday.