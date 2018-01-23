2 in custody after stealing SUV at gunpoint from Elmhurst College parking lot

Two people are in custody in connection with the armed hijacking of an SUV on Monday from a college parking lot in west suburban Elmhurst.

About 1:45 p.m., a driver parked in an Elmhurst College parking lot near Prospect Avenue and got out of their SUV, Elmhurst police said.

The driver was approached by two males who got out of a maroon Chevrolet car, showed a handgun and took the SUV driver’s keys, police said. Two other males stayed in the car while the carjackers drove away in the victim’s SUV.

No injuries were reported.

Officers spotted both vehicles driving east on Interstate 290 from the area of St. Charles Road and stopped the Chevrolet on the expressway near 25th Avenue, police said. A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were taken into custody.

The driver of the stolen SUV sped off when Chicago Police and Illinois State Police troopers tried to stop it on Independence Avenue in Chicago, authorities said. It was found abandoned in an alley a short time later in the Homan Square neighborhood’s 3600 block of West Lexington.

The hijacking remained under investigation Tuesday, police said. The boy and the man taken into custody have not been charged, but were being held in police custody.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 530-3050.