2 in custody for shooting boy in Park Manor attempted robbery

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday night during an attempted robbery by two people in the South Side’s Park Manor neighborhood.

About 11:25 p.m., the boy was entering a store when he was approached by two males in the 7100 block of South State Street, Chicago Police said.

The two tried to rob the boy and then shot him in the neck before fleeing in a white Mazda, police said. They crashed the vehicle in the same block and then fled on foot.

Officers arrested the two and took them in for questioning, according to police.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.