2 infants found safe after vehicle stolen from Burnside gas station

Two infants were found safe after they were left sitting in a running vehicle that was stolen early Sunday in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

About 12:15 a.m., a 36-year-old man left the infants inside his running Chevrolet when he went to buy a bottle of water at a gas station in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. The man then saw another male get into the vehicle and drive off.

Officers later found the vehicle parked legally about 12:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 90th Street with both infants inside, police said. They were both unharmed.

No one was in custody, police said.