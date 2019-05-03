2 men injured in South Loop crash
Two men were injured in a crash Thursday in the South Loop.
About 11:04 p.m., a trailer truck collided with a 2010 Toyota Prius in the 500 block of West Polk Street at the intersection of Polk and Canal Street, Chicago police said.
The 61-year-old driver of the truck was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The man driving the Prius, a 57-year-old, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where his condition was stabilized.
No citations were issued at the time, police said.