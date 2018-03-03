2 injured after vehicle crashes during chase with police in Lawndale

Two people were injured early Saturday when a vehicle being chased by police crashed into another vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers started pursuing the vehicle at 1:06 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then crashed into the other vehicle in the 1300 block of South Pulaski.

The drivers from both vehicles were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The officers weren’t injured in the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.