2 injured in Dolton house fire

Fire crews battle a blaze Sunday afternoon at a home in the 14800 block of Dobson Avenue in Dolton. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were seriously injured in a house fire Sunday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

Fire crews responded about 12:30 p.m. to a call of a fire at the home in the 14800 block of Dobson Avenue, according to the Dolton Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Two people were found seriously injured in front of the home, the fire department said. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The blaze was ultimately upgraded to a still and box alarm, and fire crews from neighboring suburbs were called in for assistance, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.