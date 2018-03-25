Two people were seriously injured in a house fire Sunday afternoon in south suburban Dolton.

Fire crews responded about 12:30 p.m. to a call of a fire at the home in the 14800 block of Dobson Avenue, according to the Dolton Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters noticed heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

A firefighter responds to a blaze Sunday afternoon at a home in the 14800 block of Dobson Avenue in Dolton. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were found seriously injured in front of the home, the fire department said. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The blaze was ultimately upgraded to a still and box alarm, and fire crews from neighboring suburbs were called in for assistance, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.