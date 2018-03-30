2 men injured in drive-by shooting in North Austin

Two men were shot in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in the North Austin neighborhood on the North West side.

An 18-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were walking when a dark colored vehicle drove by and opened fire about 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of N. Linder, Chicago Police said.

The 26-year-old man was shot in the left side of the torso and in the buttocks. He was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said.

The 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken to Mount Sinai where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.