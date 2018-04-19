2 injured in head-on crash in Sycamore

Two people were injured after a driver crossed into oncoming traffic Wednesday night in northwest suburban Sycamore Township.

The crash occurred at 10:35 p.m. on Peace Road south of Brickville Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin A. Bell, who turned 24 on Wednesday, was charged with improper lane usage after he drove into oncoming traffic. Bell was driving southbound in a red 2007 Ford when he crossed the center line and drove into the northbound lane, police said.

Bell struck a red 2005 Ford Taurus that was traveling northbound, driven by 31-year-old Julie D. Buie, who lives nearby on Brickville Road. Both were taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.