2 injured in Lake Shore Drive rollover crash

Two people were injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., a Toyota car and an Audi car were both traveling north in the 4500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when the vehicles collided as they merged into a lane, according to Chicago Police.

The Toyota flipped onto its side during the crash, but the 25-year-old man driving refused medical attention, police said. The driver of the Audi, a 35-year-old woman, and her passenger were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.