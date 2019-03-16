2 injured in Marynook shooting

Chicago police investigate the scene where two people were shot Saturday morning in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue on the South Side. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A shooting in Marynook on the South Side left a man and woman wounded early Saturday morning.

At 1:35 a.m, a 34-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were “involved in a verbal altercation” with a 46-year-old man in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.

The argument turned physical and the 46-year-old fired shots at them, police said. The man was struck in the chest and the woman in the ankle. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 34-year-old was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Area South police are investigating.