2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Gary

Two drivers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash that caused a 90-minute closure of the Grant Street exit ramp early Saturday morning on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana. | Indiana State Police

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

About 3:30 a.m., a 27-year-old woman from Hammond, Indiana was traveling east on I-80/94 in a 2016 Ford Focus when she changed lanes to exit at Grant Street in Gary and the car collided with a 1998 Ford E-150 driven by a 58-year-old East Chicago man, according to Indiana State Police. The E-150 then crashed into a barrier wall and stopped partially on the ramp and outer shoulder.

After the initial collision, the Focus spun out and struck a crash cushion, state police said. The impact of that collision caused the Focus to crash into a 2018 Freightliner semitrailer driven by a 65-year-old Kentucky man.

The Focus came to a stop facing north and blocked the eastbound Grant Street exit ramp, which was closed for 90 minutes while authorities investigated, state police said.

The 27-year-old woman and the 58-year-old man were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with injuries that weren’t believe to be life-threatening, state police said. The other driver wasn’t injured.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, state police said.