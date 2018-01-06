2 injured in North Center crash

Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

The crash happened about 4:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree and a pole in the 2100 block of West Addison, according to Chicago Police. The passenger, a male whose age was unknown, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the passenger was in critical condition and the driver’s condition had stabilized, police said.

The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.