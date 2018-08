2 injured in semi-truck crash on I-57

Two people were injured early Saturday in a crash involving a semi-truck on I-57 in at 147th Street.

The crash happened about 4:15 a.m. at I-57 near 147th Street, according to Illinois State police.

The driver of the semi and the occupant of another vehicle were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

State police were investigating the crash.