2 injured when car crashes into Subway restaurant in Chatham

Two people were injured when a car plowed into a Subway restaurant early Saturday in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The car crashed into the Subway at 1 E. 83rd St., according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 2:34 a.m.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, and a woman who was riding with him suffered minor injuries, Fire Media Affairs said. The man, who was complaining of head pain, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

Chicago Police didn’t immediately provide information about the crash.