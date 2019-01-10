4 people, including 2 kids, seriously injured in car crash in Avalon Park

Two children and two adults were seriously injured when a car they were traveling in struck and wrapped around a utility pole in the Avalon Park neighborhood | Chicago Fire Media

A 3-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and two adults were seriously injured after their car wrapped around a utility pole in a high-speed crash Thursday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

They were traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck a utility pole about 7 p.m. near East 83rd Street and South Dorchester Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The pole toppled over, leaving power lines dangling in the street, he said.

Power was cut in the area shortly before the occupants were pulled from the car, leaving the neighborhood without electricity as of about 7:30 p.m., Langford said.

The woman, whose body was wrapped around the pole inside the vehicle, was the last to be freed, Langford said.

The boy and girl were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital. The woman and a man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All are in serious to critical condition, he said.