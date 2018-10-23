2 killed, 12 wounded in Chicago shootings Monday

Two people were killed and 12 others were wounded between about 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday in shootings across the city.

A man and woman were killed in a shooting about 11:15 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Carlos Bonds and Renee Smith, both 33, were sitting in a vehicle in the 5500 block of South Green Streetwhen someone walked up and fired shots, striking them both in their heads, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The gunman, who was wearing gray pants and a white shirt, then left the area in a silver car, police said.

Bonds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived nearby in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Smith, who lived in Englewood, was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m., authorities said.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 10:56 p.m., the 20-year-old was walking out of a home in the 7100 block of South Campbell when another male walked up and shot him twice in the leg, according to police.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

About 6 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

The girl was standing with a group of people in the 7900 block of South Lafayette when a male fired shots, striking her in the buttocks, according to police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

An hour earlier, a 50-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Just before 5 p.m., the woman was shot in the head in the 6800 block of South Rockwell, according to police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

Six people were wounded in one shooting that took place just after a funeral service in the Burnside neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 12:15 p.m. after the service outside Bethlehem Star Missionary Baptist Church, 9231 S. Cottage Grove, police said.

The funeral was for a 25-year-old Vantrease R. Criss of Chicago who was shot and killed Oct. 9 in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The most seriously wounded was a 21-year-old man who was shot in the head and in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His age was not immediately known.

Also at U. of C. Medical Center were a 25-year-old man shot in the arm, a 27-year-old woman shot in the leg and lower body and a 24-year-old man male shot in the leg, police said. An 18-year-old man was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and a 23-year-old man shot in the leg was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital. All five of their conditions had been stabilized.

At 1:34 a.m., a man was shot during a carjacking in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The 29-year-old left his white car running on the street while sitting in another vehicle in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, according to police.

A male got out of a black car and got into his car. When the 29-year-old approached his car, the carjacker fired shots, police said.

He was shot in his abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

Two more men were wounded in the first shooting of the day in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were standing on a front porch when someone inside a gray van fired shots about 1:25 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Langley, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in his chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The other man, 26, was shot in his buttocks and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

On Sunday, 10 people were shot, three fatally.