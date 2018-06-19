2 killed, 13 wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday

Evidence marker seven marks blood at the scene where four people were shot Sunday night in the 2200 block of South Sacramento in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and 13 people were wounded in shootings across the city between about 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.

By 5 a.m., 11 people had been shot.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 1:35 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Anthony Perry, 30, was shot in the chest and abdomen about 1:35 p.m. in the 500 block of North Laramie after getting into an argument with a group of four males, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Witnesses told police they saw four males running away from the scene, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.

About 4:50 a.m., a woman was killed in a shooting that left four others wounded minutes after the sun rose in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened about 4:50 a.m., after a party at the ABLA/Brooks Homes in the 1300 block of South Loomis, police said.

Shalona E. McToy, 22, was discovered at 1400 South Washburne and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. She had been shot in the head, chest, left arm and ear.

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the head and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where his condition was described as “very critical,” according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man ran up to a police car. The younger man had been shot in the right calf and the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm. Paramedics took both men to Stroger where their conditions had stabilized.

A 23-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai hospital by his girlfriend where he was his condition stabilized. He had been shot multiple times in the abdomen, police said. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 30-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle with two friends when someone walked up and fired shots at 10:42 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Montrose, striking him in the torso, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

About 7:55 p.m., a 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The man was walking in the 100 block of North Parkside when he was shot in the chest, according to police. He did not know where the shots came from.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Another man was shot about 4:20 p.m. in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was driving a vehicle west in the 1600 block of East 67th Street about 4:20 p.m. when a small, black SUV pulled up and two people got out and opened fire, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and drove himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot during a carjacking in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side about 5:10 a.m.

The carjacker shot the man in his abdomen and then stole his vehicle in the 700 block of North Monticello. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Earlier in the morning, two men were seriously wounded in separate shootings in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 37-year-old man was standing outside when he heard gunfire and was shot in the back about 4:30 a.m., in the 6600 block of South Justine Street. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

Another man was seriously wounded in Englewood about 2:40 a.m.

The 30-year-old was traveling in a vehicle in the 6000 block of South Racine when someone in a a vehicle following the man pulled out a weapon and fired shots, striking the man in the face, police said.

He took himself to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

Five minutes earlier, a 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

Witnesses told police they heard shots and found the woman lying in the street about 2:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 83rd Street. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized. She had been shot multiple times in her head, leg, arm and hand, police said.

Five minutes before that, a 33-year-old man was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:30 a.m., the man was arguing with someone about money in the 7400 block of South Perry Avenue, according to police. The other person pulled out a weapon and shot the man in his chest.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The first non-fatal shooting of the day happened about 1:10 a.m. A 22-year-old man was taking out his garbage when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 2600 block of South Homan Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

He was struck in his leg and was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 18 others were wounded by gun violence.