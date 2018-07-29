2 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday, July 28, 2018 in the 800 block of West 50th Place in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two men were killed and 13 others were wounded Saturday in shootings across the city.

The last homicide during the 24-hour period happened on the Near West Side. About 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a male victim on the street in the 300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He had been shot in his head and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The day’s first homicide happened in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Officers responded to a person down about 4:15 a.m. in the 7100 block of West Grand Avenue and found 27-year-old Ted Smart on a sidewalk, police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Smart had a gunshot wound in his chest and was taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was pronounced, authorities said. Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting Saturday wounded a man sitting in his parked car in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. About 11:15 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 1500 block of East 61st Street when someone approached him and opened fire, police said. He was treated for gunshot wounds to his arm.

Earlier in the evening, a man was in the South Shore neighborhood. Officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the right wrist at 9:38 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Jeffery, police said. He had been in a silver SUV that crashed on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Chappel. His condition had stabilized.

Another 18-year-old was shot in the same neighborhood minutes earlier. Officers responded to a call for a person shot about 9:35 p.m. in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue and found the man with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. On Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot two blocks south of the shooting.

In other shootings Saturday: