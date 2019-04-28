2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

At least 18 people have been shot, 2 fatally, within city limits since Friday night.

Stray shots struck and killed a 36-year-old woman Friday in Chicago Lawn.

She was in a cellphone store about 6:28 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Earlier in the evening, a 19-year-old man died after being hit by gunfire in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

About 5:44 p.m., he was in the 8000 block of South Scottsdale Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was shot Saturday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side.

The man, 47, was arguing with someone at 7:21 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Crandon Avenue when shots were fired, Chicago police said. The man was grazed on the right forearm and taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

About 10 minutes earlier, a 24-year-old man walked into St. Bernard Hospital Saturday after being dropped off with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He arrived at the hospital about 7:10 a.m., but became unresponsive during treatment and was rushed to Stroger Hospital for further medical attention, Chicago police said. He is in serious condition.

Police believe the shooting may have happened in Englewood on the South Side, after a ShotSpotter picked up multiple shots being fired about 7:05 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Emerald Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence of a shooting, police said. No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.

A 26-year-old was injured in a drive-by Saturday in Lawndale.

She was in the backseat of a moving vehicle about 5:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 19th Street when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Chicago police said. She was grazed in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one was arrested, and Area Central detectives are investigating.

On the South Side, a man is in critical condition after being struck in the chest in Bronzeville.

The 35-year-old was entering a home in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue about 3:56 a.m. Saturday when shots were fired, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On the West Side, a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times Saturday in Garfield Park.

She was in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Adams Street around 2:30 a.m. when someone in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, police said. The woman was hit in the chest, arm and abdomen.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. Detectives are questioning a person of interest.

Minutes earlier, a man was wounded in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The 32-year-old was struck by gunfire in a home in the 11200 block of South Homewood Avenue about 2:23 a.m. Saturday, police said. He was hit in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Saturday’s latest shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in Garfield Park.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the eye with an air gun, Chicago police said. She was on a sidewalk in the first block of South Kenton Avenue when an unknown suspect pulled up in a four door vehicle and fired shots. Her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, five people were killed and 24 were hurt in gun violence during the Easter holiday weekend.