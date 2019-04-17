2 killed, 2 injured Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Four people were shot — two of them fatally — Tuesday in gun violence across Chicago.

A man was shot to death in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 3:35 p.m. on a front porch in the 5600 block of South Wood Street after emergency responders were called to the area, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was fatally shot during a confrontation with a security guard in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was approaching a residence at 12:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Madison Street when he was confronted by the guard, according to police.

He pulled out a gun during the confrontation, at which point the guard shot him in the right ear, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Responding officers recovered both guns at the scene, police said.

Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives continue to investigate.

In Tuesday’s only non-fatal incident, two men were hurt in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 1:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 28th Street when someone started shooting at them from another vehicle, according to police. The shooter’s vehicle then drove off.

A 19-year-old was shot in the face while an 18-year-old was shot in the back, police said. They were both stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Monday, two people were killed and five others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.