2 killed, 2 others wounded in Chicago shootings on Friday

At least four people were shot in Chicago on Friday, including a Sound Bar employee who died after he and another man were gunned down in front of the River North nightclub.

Shortly after midnight, the deadly shooting erupted during a street fight involving about 15 people near the mouth of an alley in the 600 block of North Franklin, according to Chicago police.

A male in the crowd pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, striking Thurman Bailey, 28, and a 58-year-old man, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Bailey died about 1 a.m. after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He lived in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The older man brought himself to the same hospital with bullet fragments in his leg and arm, police said. He is expected to survive.

Police spokesman Hector Alfaro said the 28-year-old worked at the nightclub, while the 58-year-old “was associated with the business.”

No one has been arrested, though officers were combing through “plenty” of surveillance footage, Alfaro said.

The suspect is believed to be a male wearing a green puffy jacket and a black hat, police said.

Another man was killed from gun violence during the afternoon in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Someone shot the 20-year-old in the head about 3:05 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Cullom Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

Police did not release details on the circumstances of the shooting, and the medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was wounded at night in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the South Side. At 9 p.m., the 20-year-old was shot in the left leg by a male in the first block of West 95th Street, police said. The two had been in a verbal tiff that escalated when the male pulled out and fired a handgun. The 20-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

On Thursday, four people were shot in Chicago, none fatally.