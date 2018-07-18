2 killed, 2 wounded in shootings Tuesday

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in shootings between about 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday on the West and Far South Sides.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 10:10 p.m.in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Quincy A. Harris, 41, was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Evans when another male walked up and shot him in the head and abdomen, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same neighborhood.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Another man was fatally wounded about 5:30 p.m. in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 35-year-old was shot in his face, side and leg in the 9800 block of South Woodlawn, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

About an hour later, two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a drive-by shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men, ages 24 and 26, were sitting on the sidewalk about 6:25 p.m. in the first block of South Springfield when a male jumped out of a black sedan and opened fire, according to police.

The younger man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, while the older man was shot in his left arm, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man’s condition had stabilized.

On Monday, six people were wounded in shootings across the South Side.