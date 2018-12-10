2 killed, 20 wounded in Sunday shootings throughout Chicago

At least 22 people in the city were shot, two fatally, over a 24-hour period on Sunday.

The latest homicide happened when a man died after he was found with a gunshot wound at night in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:23 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2600 block of South Homan and discovered the 42-year-old lying on the ground, according to Chicago police. He was taken with a bullet in his chest to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

The other deadly shooting claimed the life of a 23-year-old man was spotted lying in front of a home Sunday morning in the Galewood neighborhood, police said. The man was spotted at 3:51 a.m. on a front porch in the 2100 block of North Mulligan. He died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a bullet in his chest, police said.

The latest shooting left a 26-year-old man wounded at night on a street in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

At 9:54 p.m., he was walking down the street in the 1000 block of West 76th Street when he heard a “loud noise,” police said. He felt pain in his leg and discovered he had been shot. The 26-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

Roughly nine shell casings were spotted around the street as officers pored over the scene of the shooting. A black jacket slumped on the grass near the casings.

In the afternoon, a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a dark colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the chest about 2:25 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier, a volunteer for an aldermanic campaign was shot while handing out flyers in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Maxwell Little, 32, was filming himself walking outside and touting support for 15th Ward aldermanic candidate Joseph Williams when gunfire rang out at 1:46 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield, according to Williams and Chicago police.

With a bullet lodged in his leg, Little brought himself in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. No one was in custody early Monday, police said, but the shooter was believed to be wearing a red mask during the attack. After the shooting, Little posted a Facebook status saying, “Whoever tried to kill me failed. My political views will not change no matter what.”

In the same hour Sunday morning, two men were wounded while inside parked vehicles during separate shootings in the Southwest Side’s West Elsdon neighborhood.

At 3:48 a.m. a 24-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5300 block of South Kildare, police said. The gunfire came from someone in a white sports-utility vehicle. The 24-year-old was wounded in the chest taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A female sitting with him inside the vehicle, which was parked in an alley, was unharmed.

On the eastern cusp of West Elsdon, one person was in custody after a shooting left an 18-year-old man wounded. The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle at 3:08 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 56th Street when someone he recognized shot him, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound in his right arm, and his condition stabilized at the hospital. Charges were pending after officers placed the suspected shooter into custody.

A man was discovered with a gunshot wound in his face earlier Sunday morning in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 25-year-old was spotted at 12:50 a.m. in the 13200 block of South Evans, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Sunday’s first shooting happened just after midnight, when a boy was shot after falling asleep at a party in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 16-year-old woke up to find his bed sheets soaked in blood and a gunshot wound to his knee about 12 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Elizabeth Street, police said. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Other Sunday shootings were reported:

On Saturday, five people were wounded in shootings, all during the night.