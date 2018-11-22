2 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings on Wednesday

Five people were shot — two fatally — in citywide gun violence on Wednesday.

The two deaths came from a double homicide during the morning inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood home.

Yvonne Randle, 61, and Antonio McDaniels, 20, were found shot at 9:53 a.m. inside a home in the 6600 block of South Lowe, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Randle was pronounced dead at the scene. McDaniels was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They both lived in the same block where they were shot, authorities said.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, which may have been domestic in nature, according to police.

In nonfatal gun violence, a man shot a teenage boy who attempted to pull a gun on him Wednesday morning in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 8:30 a.m., the 17-year-old boy and 42-year-old man were arguing in the 4900 block of West Fullerton, police said. The boy got out of his vehicle and made threats at the man while trying to yank a handgun from the waistband of his pants, witnesses told police.

The 42-year-old, who has a concealed carry gun license, grabbed his handgun and shot the 17-year-old, according to police. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

His weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges for the boy were pending on Wednesday.

During the evening, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was walking in an alley when two males walked up to him, showed a handgun and fired shots about 6:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said. He was shot in his right thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in good condition.

The day’s last shooting entailed a teenage discovered in critical condition Wednesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 17-year-old was found shot at 8:46 p.m. inside an alley in the 3700 block of West Montrose, police said. Witnesses heard gunshots, but no one saw the shooting occur. The boy, who was unable to speak due to the bullet wound in his back, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and two others were wounded in citywide shootings.