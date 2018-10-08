2 killed, 3 wounded in shootings Sunday

Two men were killed and three other people were wounded in citywide shootings on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was found shot to death about 9:45 a.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers found the man shot multiple times in the 7700 block of South Avalon, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Less than an hour later, a home invader was fatally shot with his own gun in the Hollywood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 10:34 a.m., the man was shot multiple times during a struggle at a home in the 5700 block of North Spaulding, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man who was involved in the struggle was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said.

Neither man has been identified.

The day’s first shooting left a 24-year-old woman wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 1:30 a.m., the woman was driving north in the 1400 block of North Spaulding when a group of males fired shots at her vehicle from the sidewalk, police said.

She drove herself to Norwegian American Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. Her condition was stabilized before she was transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Three males who were riding in her vehicle weren’t struck by the gunfire.

Hours later, another woman was shot while driving through the South Shore neighborhood.

The 65-year-old was driving at 10:24 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill when she suffered a gunshot wound to her side, police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Sunday’s last reported shooting happened about 5:40 p.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

A 67-year-old man was shot in his buttocks and knee about 5:40 p.m. in the 700 block of South St. Louis, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

On Saturday, two people were killed and eight others were wounded in city shootings.