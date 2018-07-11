2 killed, 3 wounded in South Side shootings Tuesday

A 2-year-old in Fresno, California, is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. | Sun-Times file photo

Two men were killed and three were wounded in shootings between about 2 a.m. and midnight Tuesday across Chicago’s South Side.

The most recent fatal shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 24-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and twice in the arm by someone in a dark, four-door vehicle at 11:53 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center where he later died, police said.

A few hours earlier, a man was found shot to death after a burglary in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress and found a male, whose age was unknown, lying in a yard with a gunshot wound to the neck at 10:17 p.m. in the 5700 block of California, according to police.

Witnesses told police that a male, who fit the description of the male found shot, was seen attempting to break into a residence and then ran out the backyard, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately confirm either death death.

Area detectives were conducting homicide investigations.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 8:05 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin about 8:05 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Claremont, according to police.

He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He was uncooperative with investigators and didn’t provide information about the shooting, police said.

About five minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was walking about 8 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place when someone approached him, pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and took himself to Roseland Hospital, police said. He was listed in good condition.

At 7:24 p.m., a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 26-year-old was standing with a group of people in a yard in the 9900 block of South Wentworth when a dark SUV pulled up alongside them and someone inside started shooting, striking him in the back, according to police.

The man was taken to Roseland Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened at 1:53 a.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood and left a man critically wounded.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when a male fired shots from a silver Nissan Altima at 1:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Ashland, according to police.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, eight people were wounded in shootings across the city.