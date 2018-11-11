2 killed, 4 wounded in Chicago shootings Saturday

At least six people were shot — two fatally — in citywide gun violence on Saturday.

The reported shootings began just after midnight and abated about 11 p.m., marking an uptick in gun violence since a relatively quiet Friday that saw only one person shot over 24 hours.

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday while buying a meal inside a restaurant in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Just after 1 a.m., Warrick Smith II was ordering food inside a restaurant in the 10200 block of South State Street when someone burst inside with a gun and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Smith was shot in his chest and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the same block where he was shot.

Another man died in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said. Dwayne Jack, 42, was shot in his chest and stomach at 6:41 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Green Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Roseland neighborhood.

Jack was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. He was pronounced dead at 7:11 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 19-year-old was walking when two people wearing black ski masks walked up to him, fired shots and struck him in the hand at 9:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Oakley, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Before dawn Saturday, a woman wounded by a stray bullet in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. At 2:22 a.m., the 23-year-old was riding in a vehicle passing through the 200 block of South Central Avenue when people in two SUVs began shooting each other, police said. The woman, caught between the two SUVs, was shot in the leg and taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park in good condition.

Hours earlier, service on the Red Line was snarled for about three hours after a man was shot inside a CTA train Saturday morning near the Chinatown neighborhood’s Cermak station.

At 12:14 a.m., the 38-year-old was wounded by gunfire inside a Red Line train at the Cermak-Chinatown stop in the 100 block of West Cermak, police said. He was shot after arguing with a 25-year-old man inside the train. The altercation became physical, and the 25-year-old pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The 38-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police and the Chicago Fire Department. The 25-year-old was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

No charges were filed yet as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.

About the same time, a woman was shot while walking down a street in the South Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

At 12:12 a.m., the 42-year-old was shot in the face while walking in the 6000 block of South Washtenaw, police said. She did not discern where the shooter came from. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.