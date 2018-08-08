2 killed, 4 wounded in city shootings Tuesday

Two people were killed and four others were wounded Tuesday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.

The first fatal shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Marquis Thomas, 28, was walking down the street when shots rang out in the 1200 block of North Keeler, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Thomas fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to the left torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said. He lived in East Chatham.

A few hours later, a man was shot to death and a boy was critically wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

Both were taken by family or friends to Roseland Hospital after they were shot about 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East 124th Street, police said.

The 28-year-old man was struck in the torso and later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

The 16-year-old boy was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the right thigh, police said.

A few minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing in an alley at 6:37 p.m. when he was shot in the neck in the 200 block of West 109th Street, accordingpolice.

He showed up at Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A boy was seriously wounded about an hour and a half earlier in the Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

The 15-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:10 p.m. when someone walked up to him and opened fire in the 1300 block of South Harding, according to police.

He was struck in the left side of his chest and taken in serious condition to Loretto Hospital, police said.

Five minutes before, a man was shot in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking about 5:05 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle shot him in the arm with a rifle in the 5400 block of South St. Lois, police said.

He showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

On Monday, two people were killed and 14 people were wounded in shootings across the city.