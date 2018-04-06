2 killed, 4 wounded in shootings across Chicago: police

Two people were killed and four were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.

In the most recent reported fatal shooting, a woman was killed in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said. The 31-year-old was shot in the head about 10:15 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Clyde. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

About 3 a.m., a man was shot to death in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man, thought to be in his 30s, was found lying outside a vehicle in the 7000 block of South Fairfield, according police. He suffered a gunshot wound to his face and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about his death.

In the most recent non-fatal shooting, a man was shot in the jaw in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was walking down a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West 118th Street when he heard shots and realized he was struck in the face, police said. His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

An hour and a half earlier, a man was shot in an apparent domestic incident in the Southwest Side Ashburn neighborhood. The 36-year-old was shot in the upper right arm at 6:53 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 85th, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center. Detectives Thursday night were questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

Earlier in the morning, a woman was shot in the knee while riding in a car in the North Side Gold Coast neighborhood. The woman, 26, was a passenger in a white four-door car traveling north when someone in a silver car with tinted windows fired shots at 2:04 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said. The woman was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Officers briefly pursued a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting, police said. The chase started in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive and ended on I-55 near exit 289. There were no crashes or injuries during the chase and no one was in custody Thursday morning.

In the earliest reported shooting of the day, a man was shot in the head and body in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots at 1:51 a.m. in the 800 block of East 89th Place, police said. He took himself to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was in critical condition. He was going to be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center.