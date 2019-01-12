2 killed, 5 wounded in Friday shootings

At least seven people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago on Friday.

The last reported murder happened during a double shooting at 8:20 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A black car pulled up to two men in the 100 block of South Kildare Avenue and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police. One man, 35, was shot in the chest and neck and later died at Mt. Sinai Hospital. The other man, also 35, was struck in the groin and hip and taken to the same hospital.

Another man was shot to death about 8 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. He was walking in an alley in the 5000 block of West Concord Place when he was approached by someone who opened fire. The man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release details about either fatality.

In the morning, a man was shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. About 11:24 a.m., a group of males approached the 19-year-old in the 7100 block of South Wabash and someone fired bullets into his back and left arm, police said.

On the Northwest Side, a man was shot and wounded at night in the Portage Park neighborhood. The 21-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Berteau when someone in a black car fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said.

Another shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. A 32-year-old man was arguing with another person about 10:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South May Street when the person fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg and taken to Christ Medical Center. The shooter left the scene in a Nissan Altima.

Friday’s last bout of gun violence was reported at 11:19 p.m. in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. A 28-year-old man was parked in the 200 block of West 43rd Place when a bullet struck his back, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

On Thursday, four people were wounded in citywide shootings.