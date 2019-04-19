2 killed – 6 wounded – Thursday in shootings across Chicago

Eight people were shot, two of them fatally, Thursday across Chicago.

Two men died after firing shots at each other during an apparent attempted robbery in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 10:20 a.m., Mark Miller, 64, was inside of a home in the 6800 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a 33-year-old man approached him, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The man took out a gun and shot Miller in the body after the pair had an “altercation in a gangway”, authorities said. Miller, a licensed concealed-carry gun holder, returned fire, striking the younger man in the abdomen.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Miller lived in Gresham.

In non-fatal gun violence, a 14-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

The teenager was in his bedroom about 8:40 p.m. in the first block of East 133rd Street when he was struck in the shoulder by gunfire that went through a wall, police said. The boy’s condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

An investigation found that two people in an apartment next door accidentally discharged a round from a gun they were handling, police said.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound in Englewood a few minutes later on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was entering a home in the 6800 block of South Justine Street about 8:48 p.m. when two unknown males approached her, police said. She closed the door and the males opened fire, striking the woman in the calf and thigh.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

The day’s first reported shooting left a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man recovering from injuries in Albany Park.

The pair was in a vehicle in the 4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 1:54 a.m. when a male in a black SUV opened fire, police said. The older man was hit in the leg and abdomen while the 27-year-old was struck in the arm.

Both men transported themselves to Swedish Covenant Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Other non-fatal shootings Thursday included:

A 30-year-old man who was shot while he was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of East 121st Place about 8:30 p.m. in West Pullman on the Far South Side; and

A 45-year-old man who was shot in the neck in the 2600 block of West 23rd Street just before 6 a.m. in Little Village on the West Side.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and six were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.