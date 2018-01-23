2 killed, 7 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

Nine people were shot — two of them fatally — across Chicago on Monday.

A 26-year-old man was killed in the latest shooting, which happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood. Someone walked up to the man from behind and fired multiple shots in the 2600 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The other fatal shooting happened at 2 a.m. in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5900 block of South Springfield found Thomas Hernandez in the driver’s seat of a red Chrysler PT Cruiser that had crashed into a parked vehicle, according to police and the medical examiner’s office. Hernandez had multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The attack capped off a weekend in which six people were killed and 22 others wounded in shootings across the city.

A 13-year-old girl was wounded in Monday’s latest nonfatal shooting, which happened at 7:54 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. She was standing outside in the 7400 block of South Ashland when she heard shots and felt pain as she was shot in the thigh, police said. The teenager was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized.

Less than an hour earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood. The attack happened at 7:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Kedvale, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A man and a woman were both shot at 6:48 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. They were walking down the street in the 3800 block of West Ferdinand when a gold vehicle drove up and someone opened fire from inside, police said. A 23-year-old woman was shot in the calf, and a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, and the man showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. His condition was unknown.

At 3:45 p.m., two men were wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of South Ashland, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 68-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. They both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Just before 7 a.m., police encountered a person who had been shot near a CTA Red Line station on the South Side, but the person ran away. Officers responded to reports of a person shot near the 69th Red Line station, 15 W. 69th St., police said. They arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound to the hand, but he refused medical attention and ran away from the responding officers.