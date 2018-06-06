2 killed, 7 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

Police investigate a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded early Tuesday in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Two people were killed and seven others were wounded Tuesday in shootings across the city.

The most recent fatal shooting happened in the West Garfield Park neighborhood at 9:33 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his head in a backyard in the 4700 block of West Congress Parkway, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known as Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another man was killed about 2:50 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 21-year-old man was shot dead was standing in a parking lot with two other men when four males they did not know walked up and opened fire about 2:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, Chicago Police said.

He was shot multiple times in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed the death.

The men he was with were wounded in the shooting.

A 23-year-old was shot in the leg and a 20-year-old was shot in both arms and suffered a graze wound to his back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, where the older man’s condition was stabilized and the other was in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating.

RELATED ARTICLES:

https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/1-killed-2-wounded-in-lawndale-shooting/

https://chicago.suntimes.com/news/cops-man-shot-dead-in-west-garfield-park/

https://chicago.suntimes.com/crime/2-shot-boy-critically-wounded-in-humboldt-park/

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood about 5:50 p.m. whena 38-year-old man was seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting

The man was walking in the 700 block of East Oakwood when someone in a passing dark-colored sedan fired shots, grazing his head and striking him in the right arm, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

About 1:10 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the Oakland neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was shot in the right leg in the 600 block of East 37th Street and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t known.

A man was wounded in a shooting in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side about 2:07 a.m.

The 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk near the parking lot of an apartment complex when he heard shots and felt pain at 2:07 a.m. in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police.

He was struck in the right shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

The first shooting of the day happened at 12:28 a.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle eating when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots at them at 12:28 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Spaulding, according to police.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The man was shot in the right knee and suffered a graze wound to the left leg. He was also taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.