2 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday in Chicago

Two men were killed and seven others wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 2:20 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. A 24-year-old man was found shot in the upper back in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other killing happened just before 11 a.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 22-year-old man was driving in the 2700 block of East 80th Street when he was shot multiple times in the head, police said. He then crashed his vehicle into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release their identities Wednesday.

The most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a 21-year-old man about 9:20 p.m. on the Far South Side. He was in a gangway in the 400 block of East 133rd Street in the Riverdale neighborhood when several males came up to him and began shooting, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his right leg and left thigh, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His condition had stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot about 7 p.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was walking in the 4200 block of South Kedzie when someone in a ski mask fired at him, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and was in good condition.

About 3:20 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the Southwest Side Lawndale neighborhood, police said. He was struck in the buttocks in the 1200 block of South Lawndale and taken in good condition at Mount Sinai.

At 1:08 p.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was in the 1000 block of West 59th Street when a male fired shots at him and then drove off in a dark-colored car, according to police. The man shot was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Less than 10 minutes before, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. He was shot in the wrist in the 600 block of South Kostner, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai, where he was in good condition.

At 12:46 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot during an argument in Lawndale, police said. The person the boy was arguing with pulled out a gun and fired, striking him in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

The first shooting of the day wounded two men at 1:32 a.m. in the Ravenswood neighborhood. The men, ages 20 and 23, were shot while sitting in a minivan parked in the 4600 block of North Greenview, police said. The older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The younger man was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Masonic, where he was listed in serious condition.