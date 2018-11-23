2 killed, 8 wounded in Thanksgiving Day shootings throughout Chicago

At least 10 people were shot — two fatally — in citywide gun violence on Thursday.

The first deadly shooting happened during the morning when an off-duty Chicago police officer killed a 16-year-old boy who tried to rob him at gunpoint on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Another teen also was part of the robbery attempt; he fled, but was caught.

The stepfather of the 16-year-old who was killed had reported him missing — along with the stepfather’s weapon — Wednesday night, according to CPD Deputy Chief Al Nagode. A weapon recovered at the scene matched the description his stepfather provided.

The robbery and shooting occurred about 2:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Talman Avenue. The officer was sitting in his personal vehicle in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood when the teens approached, Nagode told reporters at the scene.

After the 16-year-old pointed a handgun at the officer, Nagode said, the officer handed over his belongings. Then, the second boy reached into the car and patted the officer down. That teen found a second wallet that contained the officer’s CPD star; the 16-year-old then pointed his gun at the officer and told him not to move.

The officer shot the 16-year-old, and the other boy ran away with the officer’s belongings. Other officers soon caught him, and charges were pending Thursday.

The 16-year-old was brought to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. He was identified as Sarge Junior, with a last known address in West Rogers Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating the use of force by police and the officer involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, police said.

The next fatality unfolded later that morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Jatoine Jackson, 20, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after witnesses heard gunfire at 11:46 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 96th Street, police said. He has since been pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonlethal shootings, an unknown shooter seriously wounded a man early Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:28 a.m., the 36-year-old was walking in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard when he was shot by a person inside a passing silver Chevy Traverse, police said.

The man was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Later on that morning, a teenage man was wounded by gunfire early Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 1 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking to his porch in the 5200 block of South May when two males fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the right arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

On the Northwest Side, a man was wounded by gunfire Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 3:50 a.m., the 20-year-old was standing outside in the 2500 block of West Division when someone shot him in the left leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Officers were seeking a black four-door Nissan that fled from the scene.

Another drive-by attack unfolded during the afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

A 26-year-old man was driving eastbound when a silver car pulled up and someone inside fired shots at him at 3:48 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 95th Street, police said. He took himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was in good condition.

At night, a boy was shot in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 15-year-old was walking when he passed a silver van that had pulled out of an alley and someone inside fired shots about 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital by a relative and his condition had been stabilized. Officers were seeking two males who were inside the van.

Another evening shooting left officers searching for someone in a black mask who fired into a group in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 11:16 p.m., the 45-year-old woman and her family members were standing outside in the 3000 block of West 41st Street, police said. A masked male got out of a red sedan nearby and shot at the group, striking the woman in her upper body.

The 45-year-old wasn’t believed to be his intended target, according to a police source. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Two teenage boys were shot during the final minutes of Thanksgiving Day in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:56 p.m., the two 17-year-olds were walking in the 100 block of North Kildare when they were struck by bullets from a shooter inside a passing dark sedan, police said. One was shot in the foot, and the other was hit in the leg. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and three others were wounded in citywide shootings.