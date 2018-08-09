2 killed, 8 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

A series of shooting across Chicago Thursday left at least two people dead and eight others wounded.

The last homicide during the 24-hour period happened on the border of the Ida B. Wells neighborhood on the South Side. About 9:25 p.m., three males approached a 26-year-old man in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.

The first homicide happened during a home invasion in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side. Four people entered 43-year-old Demetrius Jones’ home through a side window and, after a physical struggle, shot him in the chest and back at 3:48 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Harvard, according to Chicago police and the medical examiner’s office. Jones was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The last nonfatal shooting left two men wounded in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 9:50 p.m., the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to police.

A 21-year-old was struck multiple times, and a 29-year-old was shot twice in his back and twice in his arm, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A woman in critical condition after being shot in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to police. Shortly after 4 p.m., two males walked toward the 29-year-old in the 2500 block of North Laramie and began shooting in her direction, according to police. She was struck in the abdomen and brought to Community First Medical Center, but was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

A woman and two teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting about 12:35 p.m. in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. They were standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Arthington when a dark-colored sedan drove past and someone inside fired several shots, according to police. The vehicle then drove away east on Arthington toward Independence.

The 19-year-old woman was shot in the neck and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. One of the 16-year-old boys was shot in the leg and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger. The other was shot in the hand and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both of their conditions were stabilized.

About 9:10 a.m., a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Wood when a gray sedan approached from the alley and someone got out, walked through a vacant lot and fired several shots, according to police. He was struck in the torso and right hand and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center.

The first shooting Thursday wounded a woman on the Near West Side. About 2:25 a.m., the 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with a group of friends when she heard shots and felt pain in the 6200 block of South Campbell, according to police. She suffered a graze wound to the left leg and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.