2 killed, 9 wounded in Wednesday shootings across city

Two people were killed and 9 were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

Most recently, a 46-year-old man was shot in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was shot when a male and female tried to enter his residence at 10:47 p.m. in the 500 block of West 44th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was able to close the door before the two could get inside, but the male fired shots, striking the man once in the chest and twice in the right arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Less than an hour earlier, one man was killed and another was wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. The men, ages 19 and 22, were found lying on a sidewalk shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Polk, police said.

The younger man was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. The older man was also taken to Stroger with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. His condition stabilized, police said.

Two separate shootings occurred about 8 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side and in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In Gage Park, a 20-year-old man was shot in the right hand shortly in the 5000 block of South Kedzie. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

In Austin, a 28-year-old man was standing outside in the 5500 block of West Haddon, when he heard shots and realized he had be shot. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition also stabilized, police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the face in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the cheek at 7:49 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Clark. His condition stabilized at a hospital, police said. Area North detectives were questioning a person of interest.

The day’s shootings included a woman shot during a West Town home invasion. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a 19-year-old woman was shot after being held at gunpoint by a 23-year-old man.

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check at a garden apartment in the 2000 block of Washington Boulevard and heard a gunshot when they arrived.

When police entered, the man started dragging the woman into another room. At some point during the struggle, the man shot the woman in the arm.

Paramedics took both the man and woman to Stroger Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said. Both were expected to survive.

About 5 p.m., three people were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood near Kilbourn and Maypole avenues, according to police.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Two 26-year-old men were also shot, one struck in the upper left leg and the other in the left ankle and right buttock Both were in good condition at Stroger, police said.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened nine minutes into the day.

A man was shot in the head and killed in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 34-year-old man was inside a residence when he was shot in the head at 12:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Belmont Avenue.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. He may have been shot by an acquaintance who was in the residence with him, police said