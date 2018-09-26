2 killed in 5-vehicle crash in Bartlett

Two people have died following a five-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.

Authorities responded about 5:50 a.m. to a report of the crash at Stearns and Munger roads, according to Bartlett police.

Miguel Flores, 23, was driving west on Stearns Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt when he crossed over the lane into oncoming traffic and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Land Rover Range Rover, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Flores was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and died at 3:55 p.m. according to authorities. He lived in West Chicago.

The 40-year-old driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.

A 2018 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 20-year-old and a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old were struck by debris in the crash, police said. Both drivers, as well as the 54-year-old driver of the Range Rover, were taken to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.