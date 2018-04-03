2 killed in Bellwood shooting

Two Bellwood men were killed in a shooting Monday night in the west suburb.

Termaine Hughes, 33, and 25-year-old Roger Griffin were both shot multiple times about 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 28th Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

They were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where they were pronounced dead, the medical examiner’s office said.

Both of their deaths were ruled homicides, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Griffin lived in the block where they were shot and Hughes lived about a mile away.

Bellwood police were not immediately available to provide additional information Tuesday evening.