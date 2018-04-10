2 killed in Bishop Ford crash

Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon on the Bishop Ford freeway.

Charlene Robinson, 93, and Edward Robinson, 58, of Chicago, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 94, just south of 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Edward Robinson was driving a gray 2004 Pontiac sedan with two passengers, including Charlene Robinson, about 12:20 p.m. when he attempted to merge into the right lane. When Robinson slowed down to switch lanes, an SUV traveling behind him struck the back of the car, pushing it into a concrete wall to the right and leaving the passengers trapped inside, police said.

The SUV, a 2007 GMC, was driven by Rebecca L. Permenter, 31, of Hobart, Indiana. A three-year-old girl was a passenger in the SUV, along with Allen Kewitz, 30, also of Hobart. No one in the vehicle was injured, according to police.

The younger Robinson was taken to St. Margaret’s Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash. Charlene Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Charnick L. Gray, 46, of Houston, Texas, was a passenger in the front seat of Robinson’s car and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, police said.

All lanes south of 159th street were closed for investigation for about three hours.