2 killed in fiery northwest Indiana crash

Two people were killed early Sunday in a fiery crash in northwest Indiana.

The pair was in a blue 2013 Chevy Equinox going west about 12:20 a.m. on US Hwy 12 when they veered of the road and struck a tree just east of Tremont Road near Chesterton in Porter County, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chevy became fully engulfed in flames, and both people suffered severe burns and died inside the car, according to the Porter County Coroner’s Office. They were a male and female, but authorities haven’t yet identified them.

Authorities are investigating the crash.