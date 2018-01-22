2 killed in Gary house fire

A man and a woman were killed in a house fire early Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Isiah Hunter, 85, was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary at 12:53 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Joella Hunter, 83, died at the same hospital at 1:08 a.m.

They had both suffered injuries in an accidental house fire in the 4600 block of Delaware Street in Gary, according to Gary police and the coroner’s office. They both lived at the house and their deaths were ruled accidents.

The Gary Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for more information Monday afternoon.