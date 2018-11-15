2 killed in hit-and-run crash in Park Manor

Two men were killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The men were killed when another vehicle crashed into their vehicle at 1:04 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

A white Ford Fusion was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting the ramp on State Street when it collided with another vehicle, headed east on 71st Street, in the intersection, police said.

The male driving the Ford fled the scene, police said.

Jerome Clopton, 35, who was driving the other vehicle, and 42-year-old James Moore, a passenger, were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Moore lived in the Grand Crossing neighborhood and Clopton lived in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.