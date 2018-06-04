2 killed in I-57 head-on crash

Two drivers were killed Sunday night in a wrong-way crash on I-57 in Country Club Hills.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near 183rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle traveling south was hit by a vehicle traveling north, police said. Both drivers were killed. No one else was injured.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed one of the deaths Monday morning. Neither of the driver’s identities were released.

Illinois State Police were investigating the crash.